The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the election of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers

Delivering the judgement of the court's five-member panel, Ibrahim Saulawa dismissed the appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Tonye Cole.

