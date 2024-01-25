Nigeria: Mutfwang Condemns Security Breach in Plateau, Calls for Calm

25 January 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Mutfwang decried recent killings and destruction of property in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has condemned the recent security breach in Kwahaslalek community and other parts of Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The governor said this in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA), Gyang Bere, on Thursday in Jos.

Mr Mutfwang, who decried the escalating security situation that resulted in the recent killings and destruction of property in the locality, condoled with the affected families.

The governor, who advised residents of the affected communities to remain vigilant, however, called on them to promptly report any suspicious movements for swift intervention from the security agencies.

Mr Mutfwang, who also warned that his administration would not tolerate any further breakdown of law and order in any part of the state, called on security agencies to intensify efforts toward the return of peace in the state.

He further appealed to the citizens to be law abiding, adding that government had put all modalities in place toward the safety of lives and property of all citizens.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

