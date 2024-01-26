Nigeria: 13 Kaduna Villagers Still in Captivity 46 Days After Abduction

Thirteen villagers remain in captivity 46 days after their abduction by bandits at Unguwar Liman under Gwada ward of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The villagers were part of the 30 abducted in the community over a month ago.

It could be recalled that the bandits collected N6.5 million with the agreement to release all the victims but ended up releasing only 16 victims and demanded an additional N16 million for the remaining victims in December,2023.

A community leader, Malam Jafaru Anaba, who confirmed the situation, said the bandits released a woman among the remaining victims two days ago to deliver a message to the community.

"The woman who was released two days ago told us that the bandits asked to inform us to raise the additional ransom or they will kill the victims, but we don't have the money, and we stopped picking the bandits' calls," he said.

According to him, they were told those in captivity were suffering because they were not well-fed.

He also mentioned six communities that are constantly under attack by bandits to include Angwar Liman, Anguwar Dunki, Bina, Tudun Amada, and Gangare.

He said they were also told that all those abducted in the area are kept in the same location within Igabi forest.

He urged the federal and state government to come to their rescue by conducting massive operations at the bandits' camps located in Southern Igabi bordering Southern Giwa LGA.