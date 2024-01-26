Nigeria: Military Deploys Special Forces for Targeted Operations - DHQ

DHQ said the deployment is part of renewed response to tackle the menace of insurgency, kidnapping and other security threats.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the military has deployed its special forces to conduct targeted operations across the country as part of renewed response to tackle the menace of insurgency, kidnapping and other security threats.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, on the operations of the armed forces.

Mr Buba said the military was conscious of the apprehension occasioned by kidnappings, particularly with recent events recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other areas.

He said troops across the country were working assiduously to address the situation both in the immediate and long term to ensure safety of lives and property.

"We are redoubling our efforts to ensure that citizens live in a peaceful environment and have prosperous life. This is achievable and we are focused on achieving it.

"The armed forces would destroy the cancer of terrorism that is ravaging our country thereby creating situations such as is ongoing in Plateau State.

"The situation of insecurity that we are confronted with is self inflicted by own citizens upon one another.

"Nevertheless, it is our duty to protect citizens and create a safe environment for them to have a prosperous future," the defence spokesperson said.

Mr Buba added that the military has constantly rejigged its operational strategies to adopt the best course of action that would guarantee success.

According to him, the military has deployed special forces to some of the hotspots in order to conduct targeted operations.

"We have also deployed several battlefield enablers to enhance intelligence and strike capability on these terrorists.

"We are encouraging the warring fractions to sheathe their swords."

FCT operations

Mr Buba also spoke on ongoing security operation in the FCT.

"As for the FCT and environs, offensive operations are ongoing at the following locations: Cashew Forest, Kwaku, Gwombe, Gadoro and Tukuba, all in Kuje Area Council.

"Other areas covered were: Kawu, Igu, Tokulo, Gaba, Zuma 1 and Zuma 2, Shere, Mpape, Jikoko, Berger Quarry and Nukuchi Villages, all in Bwari Area Council of FCT.

"In neighbouring states to the FCT, such as Niger State, troops are conducting operations in Gauraka, Apo Forest, Gyedna/Sabon Wuse and Garam in Tafa LGA of Niger State.

"Additionally, troops covered Numan and Basa in Akwanga and Nasarawa LGAs of Nasarawa State respectively," he said.

On the Mangu crisis in Plateau, Mr Buba said it was being handled by troops deployed to the area to restore normalcy.