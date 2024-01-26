Nigeria: Terrorists Kill Four, Abduct Several Others in Fresh Attacks in Zamfara

Several domestic animals were also rustled by the terrorists.

Terrorists have killed four residents and abducted several others in two separate attacks on communities in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The terrorists also took away some domestic animals after burning down a house in one of the attacks.

A youth leader in the Zurmi area, Abubakar (surname withheld), told PREMIUM TIMES that the first attack occurred on Tuesday around Yanbuki while the other was on Wednesday in Baichen Dauran.

Zurmi is one of the most vulnerable areas as terrorists persist in their deadly attacks on rural communities in the north-west of Nigeria.

"During the first attack, the terrorists stopped a commercial vehicle around a place called Dutsi Uku and robbed the passengers. That was when a group of vigilante members arrived at the scene and started firing. The terrorists responded with fire while running away from the vigilante members.

"However, they regrouped ahead and waited for the vigilante members but when they didn't return through that way (into Yanbuki), the terrorists stopped two residents and killed them in reprisal for what the vigilante did to them," Mr Abubakar said.

Mr Abubakar said the attackers stormed Baichen Dauran around 11 p.m. in military camouflage uniforms.

He said the terrorists targeted domestic animals at first but when some of the residents began running away, they started shooting indiscriminately.

"In the morning, the residents found out that two people were killed while four others were wounded. They have said several people, mostly women and children that couldn't run away, were abducted alongside domestic animals," he said.

Another source from the community, Ahmad Dauran, said one of those killed, Abubakar Danjumma, was his friend.

A house belonging to a local businessman, Lawal Mati, was burnt down alongside foodstuff and motorcycles, the source said.

He said earlier last week, the terrorists had also killed three people and abducted several others in the community.

Zurmi is on the Nigerian side of the border with Niger Republic. The area also has boundaries with Rugu forest that's believed to be one of the hideouts of the terrorists.

A notorious bandit, Gwaska Dankarami, has several camps in the Dumburun forest.

The police spokesperson in the state, Yazid Abubakar, did not respond to an SMS sent to him on the attack while his number was unreachable.