Liberians X-Ray Boakai's Nominations

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's first five nominations to government on Monday, January 22, 2024, have received commendations from citizens with various characterizations and appreciation.

Several citizens in Monrovia describe the President's pick as a good step, noting that President Boakai has appointed individuals with years of experience in public service and competency.

But others say these are recycled officials from the former Sirleaf administration in which Mr. Boakai himself served as Vice President, lamenting that with such individuals nothing will change.

According to them, President Boakai's nomination of Gregory Coleman, Boimah Kamara, Samuel Kofi Woods, Sam Gaye, and Sylvester Grigsby is a complete return of the Sirleaf administration, so there is nothing strange.

The President has also nominated Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, as Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, Minister of Agriculture; Mr. Amin Modad, Minister of Commerce & Industry; Dr. Jarso Jallah Saygbe, Minister of Education; Dr. Louise Kpoto, Minister of Health; Mr. Dorbor Jallah, Commissioner-General, Liberia Revenue Authority; and Mr. Abraham K. Kromah, Director General, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency.

But speaking in an exclusive interview with The NEW DAWN on Thursday, January 25, 2024, in the slum community of West Point, a resident, Leon B. Saydee, said the President's nominations were based on personal contacts of the candidates in the global community coupled with professional competence, integrity and respect for the country.

However, Mr. Saydee explains that his only dissatisfaction is that three of the nominees hail from Lofa County, adding "We want to see regional balance in employment, and President Boakai should get away from tribalism in his regime."

A resident of Montserrado County District#8, Moses Dean thinks the nominees are ok, saying that it's too early to pass judgment.

He notes that though those nominated have not taken office in order to observe their performance, the expectation of Liberians is progress for the country and a better tomorrow.

"We believe that the first appointees will do their best because they are all experienced people from their track records; we know who they are."

Augustine T. Focko of Barnesville says there are no new faces in the first batch of nominees especially, Samuel Kofi Woods and Boimah Kamara, as these are officials from the 12-year leadership of the Unity Party before Ex-President Weah came on the stage.

Gulley Swen of the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor differs. He says the President's choices are in the right direction because these are experienced public servants, who demonstrated their expertise years ago, while they were in government.

Mr. Swen specifically praises the nomination of Boimah Kamara, former Minister of Finance and Development Planning from the Sirleaf administration, who he argues, served well.

He believes that the candidates are competent and people with integrity, adding that they are going to make a change.

A resident of Redlight, Paynesville, Carr Othello, describes Mr. Kamara as a very good and smart man, explaining that Kamara is a very straightforward person and was never involved in corruption while serving at that ministry. Editing by Jonathan Browne