Liberia: 3 Senators Declare Assets

Three members of the Liberian Senate have declared their assets to the Secretary of the Senate, J. Nanborlor F. Singbeh for onward presentation to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

The Senators concerned are the President Pro-tempore of the Liberian Senate, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of Montserrado County, and Senator Jonathan Boye-Charles Sogbie of River Gee County.

During the declaration process, Pro-Tempore Karnga-Lawrence said the declaration of assets was necessary to fulfill the Asset Declaration provision as enshrined in the Code of Conduct.

The Grand Bassa County Senator further indicated that the declaration of her asset was also intended to promote transparency and accountability in governance.

At the same time, Pro-Tempore Karnga-Lawrence promised to have her asset published in fulfillment of the law.

She called on her colleagues to follow suit.

Receiving the Asset Declaration from the Pro-Temp, Senate Secretary Nanborlor F. Singbeh acknowledged that Pro-Tempore Lawrence remains one of the Senators who have previously declared her assets in keeping with the law.

Singbeh called on Pro-Tempore Karnga-Lawrence to encourage her colleagues to do the same for the sake of transparency in the Senate.

In a related development, Senators Abraham Darius Dillon and Jonathan Boye-Charles Sogbie of Montserrado and River Gee Counties have also declared their respective assets in fulfillment of the Code of Conduct.

The two Senators made individual declarations on Thursday, 25 January 2024 to Senate Secretary Nanborlor F. Singbeh.