Nigeria: Chrisland - Mother Denies Knowledge of Late Student's Chats About Fainting

The 12-year-old student of Chrisland Schools was allegedly electrocuted on 9 February 2023, during the school's inter-house sports at the Agege Stadium, Lagos State.

The mother of the late student of Chrisland Schools, Opebi, Ikeja, continued her evidence on Thursday with denial of knowledge of any chats in which her late daughter said she fainted few days before her death.

Blessing Adeniran was cross-examined by defence counsel at the resumed trial of the school and four others for involuntary manslaughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State Government, on 31 March 2023, charged Chrisland Schools, its principal, vice principal and two others regarding the death of the student.

The 12-year-old student was allegedly electrocuted on 9 February 2023, during the school's inter-house sports at the Agege Stadium, Lagos State.

Those charged alongside the school are Ademoye Adewale (a cotton candy vendor), Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao (Principal) and Victoria Nwatu.

The defendants are facing trial before Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja.

Mrs Adeniran told the court on Thursday that she was not aware of any chats in which her daughter told her schoolmate that she "fainted in her sleep" on 2 February 2023.

She was cross-examined by Olukayode Enitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Mrs Adeniran testified that her late daughter's absence from school on the said day was rather due to backaches and waist pain traced to menstruation.

The judge adjourned the case till 26 January for continuation of cross-examination of the witness.

NAN reports that Mrs Adeniran started giving evidence on Wednesday.

She was led by the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, Babajide Martins, who asked her how she got to know that her daughter fell.

Mr Martins also asked her what actions she took.

The witness told the court that she went to the stadium and did not see her daughter participating in any of the sports.

She said that she consequently got worried and began to search for her, adding that the search led her to Agege Central Hospital and Diagnostics Ltd., where she found her lifeless body. (NAN)