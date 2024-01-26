Nigeria: Asake, Burna Boy, Rema Bag Nominations for 2024 Brit Awards

Nigerian singers Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema have been nominated for the 2024 Brit Awards.

The nomination list for the annual music awards show was released on Wednesday 25, January 2024

Burna Boy and Asake made the 'Best International Artiste' category, while 'Calm Down', the hit song by Rema, was nominated in the 'Best International Song' category.

Rachel Agatha Keen, the British singer better known as RAYE, set a Brit Awards record by receiving the most nominations in a single year.

RAYE broke the previous record of six nominations in a single year, which was shared by Gorillaz, Craig David, and Robbie Williams.

See the full list of nominations for the 2024 Brit Awards below:

Mastercard Album of the Year

Blur - The Ballad of Darren

J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz - NO THANK YOU

RAYE - My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Artiste of the Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Song of the Year:

Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding - Miracle

cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe - Prada

Central Cee - Let Go

Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

J Hus ft Drake - Who Told You

Kenya Grace - Strangers

Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress - Boy's a liar

RAYE ft. 070 Shake - Escapism.

Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy ft. Debbie - Firebabe

Switch Disco & Ella Henderson - REACT

Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

Group of the Year:

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Best New Artiste

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

RAYE

Yussef Dayes

International Artiste of the Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International Song of the Year:

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

David Kushner - Daylight

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

Jazzy - Giving Me

Libianca - People

Meghan Trainor - Made You Look

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire

Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema - Calm Down

SZA - Kill Bill

Tate McRae - greedy

Tyla - Water

International Group of the Year:

blink-182

boygenius

Foo Fighers

Gabriels

Paramore

Alternative Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

CASISDEAD

Central Cee

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Dance Act

Barry Can't Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Romy

Pop Act:

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

RAYE

R&B Act:

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

RAYE

SAULT

Rising Star

Caity Baser

Sekou

The Last Dinner Party.