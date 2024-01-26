Nigeria: Asake, Burna Boy, Rema Bag Nominations for 2024 Brit Awards

Nigerian singers Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema have been nominated for the 2024 Brit Awards.
The nomination list for the annual music awards show was released on Wednesday 25, January 2024
Burna Boy and Asake made the 'Best International Artiste' category, while 'Calm Down', the hit song by Rema, was nominated in the 'Best International Song' category.
Rachel Agatha Keen, the British singer better known as RAYE, set a Brit Awards record by receiving the most nominations in a single year.
RAYE broke the previous record of six nominations in a single year, which was shared by Gorillaz, Craig David, and Robbie Williams.
See the full list of nominations for the 2024 Brit Awards below:
Mastercard Album of the Year
Blur - The Ballad of Darren
J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz - NO THANK YOU
RAYE - My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Artiste of the Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE
Song of the Year:
Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding - Miracle
cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe - Prada
Central Cee - Let Go
Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
J Hus ft Drake - Who Told You
Kenya Grace - Strangers
Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress - Boy's a liar
RAYE ft. 070 Shake - Escapism.
Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy ft. Debbie - Firebabe
Switch Disco & Ella Henderson - REACT
Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven
Group of the Year:
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
Best New Artiste
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Yussef Dayes
International Artiste of the Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Song of the Year:
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
David Kushner - Daylight
Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
Jazzy - Giving Me
Libianca - People
Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Noah Kahan - Stick Season
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo - vampire
Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema - Calm Down
SZA - Kill Bill
Tate McRae - greedy
Tyla - Water
International Group of the Year:
blink-182
boygenius
Foo Fighers
Gabriels
Paramore
Alternative Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
CASISDEAD
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Dance Act
Barry Can't Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Romy
Pop Act:
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE
R&B Act:
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
RAYE
SAULT
Rising Star
Caity Baser
Sekou
The Last Dinner Party.