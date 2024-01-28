West Africa: ECOWAS Communique on Burkina Faso, Mali & Niger

28 January 2024
Economic Community of West African States (Abuja)
announcement

Abuja — The attention of the Commission of the Economic Co1nrnunity of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has been drawn to a statement broadcast on the National Televisions of Mali and Niger announcing the decision of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to withdraw from ECOWAS.

The ECOWAS Commission is yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three Member States about their intention to withdraw from the Community.

The ECOWAS Commission, as directed by the Authority of Heads of State and Government, l1as been working assiduously with these countries for the restoration of constitutional order. Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain important members of the Community and the Authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solt1tion to the political impasse.

The ECOWAS Commission remains seized with the development and shall make further pronouncements as the situation evolves.

