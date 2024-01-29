West Africa: Ecowas Speaks On Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso's 'Exit' From Subregional Bloc

"The ECOWAS Commission is yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three Member States about their intention to withdraw from the Community," it said in a press release on Sunday.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Sunday that the three countries that announced their withdrawal from the sub-regional group have yet to inform it of their decision.

"The ECOWAS Commission is yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three Member States about their intention to withdraw from the Community," ECOWAS said in a press release on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, on Sunday, announced their withdrawal from the West African sub-regional bloc.

The West African countries are currently led by soldiers following coups that ousted the civilian leadership in the countries with Niger being the latest.

In a statement announcing their withdrawal from the bloc, they accused ECOWAS of "inhumane" sanctions imposed on them to reverse the coups.

They said ECOWAS has moved away from the founding ideals of the bloc.

ECOWAS in its statement said it has been working assiduously with these countries for the restoration of constitutional order.

"Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain important members of the Community and the Authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse," the statement read.

"The ECOWAS Commission remains seized with the development and shall make further pronouncements as the situation evolves."