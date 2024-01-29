West Africa: 'You Are Still Part of Us', Ecowas Rejects Exit of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu addressing the ECOWAS Summit in Abuja on the Political Situation in the Republic of Niger.

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) says it is yet to receive a formal notification from Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso about their intention to quit the regional bloc.

It was reacting after the military juntas from the three Member-States withdrew from ECOWAS with immediate effect.

The three countries, which mulled a counter force, Alliance of Sahel States, against the regional bloc after the overthrow of the democratically elected government in Niger, announced the development on Sunday.

ECOWAS under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu had threatened military action if the Niger junta refused to transfer power.

But the regime stood its ground as Mali and Burkina Faso vowed to fight in defence of Niger.

On Sunday, the leaders of the three Sahel nations said they had taken a sovereign decision to pull out their countries from ECOWAS.

However, in a communique issued by the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja on Sunday evening, the body said it had been working with the three countries for restoration of constitutional order.

It insisted that Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso remained important members of the Community and the Authority of Heads of State and Government remained committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse.

The communique reads: "The attention of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has been drawn to a statement broadcast on the National Televisions of Mali and Niger announcing the decision of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to withdraw from ECOWAS.

"The ECOWAS Commission is yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three Member States about their intention to withdraw from the Community.

"The ECOWAS Commission, as directed by the Authority of Heads of State and Government, has been working assiduously with these countries for the restoration of constitutional order. Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain important members of the Community and the Authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to the political impasse.

"The ECOWAS Commission remains seized with the development and shall make further pronouncements as the situation evolves."