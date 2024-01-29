Nigeria: Akpabio Confirms Premium Times Report, Speaks On Habitual Lateness to Chamber, Delay in Convening Plenaries

"As the Presiding Officer, Akpabio meets with the Principal Officers before every Plenary and emergency issues do spring up, which deserve urgent attention. Again, at every other plenary, there are always motions of urgent public/national importance from distinguished senators," the statement said.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has confirmed the PREMIUM TIMES report that he delays the commencement of the plenary sessions of the Senate because of his habitual lateness to the chamber.

This newspaper reported how Mr Akpabio continuously disregarded legislative timing mandated by the Senate rules for the commencement of plenaries.

Rule 8 sub-section (2) of the Senate Standing Rule (as amended) mandated that plenary should commence by 10 a.m. on every legislative day.

But a review of the votes and proceedings of the plenaries indicated that since Mr Akpabio became the senate president in June last year, none of the sittings had met the time requirement mandated by the senate rules.

Meeting with principal officers

Mr Akpabio, in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, explained that the delay in the commencement of plenary was because he holds meetings with principal officers of the Senate before he comes to the chamber.

He said "emergency issues do spring up" at the meetings between him and the principal officers which will require his urgent attention to resolve.

The senate president also claimed that his senator's colleagues who have motions on urgent public or national importance meet with him before the commencement of the plenary.

Mr Akpabio said many of the urgent national important issues colleagues confront him with require immediate attention before the plenary commences.

He stressed that at many times, the meetings between him and his colleagues extend to the time that the Senate should commence plenary.

"As the Presiding Officer, Akpabio meets with the Principal Officers before every Plenary and emergency issues do spring up, which deserve urgent attention. Again, at every other plenary, there are always motions of urgent public/national importance from distinguished senators.

"By the provisions of the Standing Orders and Rules of the Senate, Senators with such motions are required to meet with the Presiding Officer before Plenary. Some of these issues are so urgent and cannot be kept in view and the President of the Senate is expected to attend to them expeditiously before the commencement of Plenary. These circumstances most times creep into the commencement time.

"The lateness of the President of the Senate to the plenary at any insignificant number of times has never affected the industry of the Senate or deliberately intended to deconstruct the core mandate of the Senate President's parliamentary core mandate".

Read the full statement by Mr Akpabio's aide:

*Akpabio Believes In Essence Of Time And Value Of His Colleagues* ...

For some time, a false narrative has been woven around the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, all in an attempt to give it a semblance of truth.

Although we had ignored the misinformation, it has become necessary to enlighten and educate the reading public so that these stories do not gain traction.

First, as opposed to what has been bandied in the media Akpabio is known for lateness to Plenary, being an intellectual politician and leader, he believes in Benjamin Franklin's philosophy of "Time is money". To him, "Time is of the essence". And this is exemplified in his sterling achievements in private and public life. Without good time management skills, he could not have attained these feats.

Secondly, Senator Akpabio as Senate President has absolute respect and regard for his distinguished colleagues and indeed all Nigerians. As the Senate President, he is not oblivious to the fact that he is just one among equals and has no cause whatsoever to undermine the elevated status of Distinguished Senators by always keeping them waiting in Plenary.

However, we want the public to know that as Chairman of the National Assembly, Senator Akpabio and his colleagues are very experienced and conversant with the legislative dynamics and are aware of the enormous legislative and administrative responsibilities of the office of the President of the Senate.

Disruptions or lateness to any schedule of the heads of arms of government, particularly the National Assembly are usually prioritised not compromised.

As the Presiding Officer, Akpabio meets with the Principal Officers before every Plenary and emergency issues do spring up, which deserve urgent attention. Again, at every other plenary, there are always motions of urgent public/national importance from distinguished senators.

By the provisions of the Standing Orders and Rules of the Senate, Senators with such motions are required to meet with the Presiding Officer before the Plenary. Some of these issues are so urgent and cannot be kept in view and the President of the Senate is expected to attend to them expeditiously before the commencement of Plenary. These circumstances most times creep into the commencement time

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The lateness of the President of the Senate to the plenary at any insignificant number of times has never affected the industry of the Senate or deliberately intended to deconstruct the core mandate of the Senate President's parliamentary core mandate.

Any insinuation suggesting that Senator Akpabio is "habitually late" and it dates back to when he was Akwa Ibom State governor is but selling a rotten apple, which no discerning mind will buy.

We can say without equivocation that Senator Godswill Akpabio's penchant for beating the clock is never in doubt both in appointed and elected positions he has held.

We, therefore, advise those spreading the gospel of Akpabio's purported lateness to Plenary to apply brakes and allow the Uncommon Senate President to concentrate on doing what he knows best- giving his all to the service of the nation and humanity.

Hon Eseme Eyiboh

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate