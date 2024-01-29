Nigeria: Burna Boy Performing At Grammys Is Like Being Knighted, Says Grammys Scribe, Bartee

Next Sunday, February 4, 2024, Nigerian superstar singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy will mount the stage alongside five others, namely; Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Eilish, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Luke Combs to perform at the 66th Grammy Awards.

This is a feat no African music artist has achieved. According to a member of the Recording Academy/Grammys, Richardine Bartee, an African-American, it is like being crowned or knighted by the music industry of the world.

In a WhatsApp chat with Potpourri, Bartee explains further, "For us, Africans of the diaspora, of the continent, and as members of The Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, it means a lot! It is historical, unprecedented, groundbreaking and Damini's performance will stamp this moment in history. It is a moment that our families dreamed of, and now, it's happening after decades of working hard, we, intentionally promoting our culture, promoting what Africa has to offer, mastering what makes us special, and finally, getting fair chances to deliver it to the whole world. It's emotional. It's spiritual. It's real."

Bartee said she doesn't know what is going through the mind of Burna Boy now but added she could have a damn try.

"If I could pretend I was Burna Boy for a day and answer this question, it would mean that the world's highest institution of music marvels at what makes me special: My stories, my culture and my path. It would mean I am the pioneer that I set out to be. I am the leader of the pack--the chosen one to take Africa to the world, she said

She added that Burna Boy's impressive résumé, accolades and experiences speak volumes, and he is the only modern-day African musician who has successfully crossed over into the hearts of millions of Americans and the world

"It brings recognition, broad audience, publicity, prestige, boost to career and sales, music industry validation, networking, and is a gateway to more special performances and collaborations. Whether he wins a statuette or not on the night It's like being crowned or knighted by the music industry of the world, she concluded