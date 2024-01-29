Angola: Can'2023 - Angolan Ombudswoman Praises National Football Team's Qualification

28 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The ombudswoman, Florbela Rocha Araújo, praised the qualification of the national football team for the quarter-finals of the African Nations Championship (CAN'2023), taking place in Côte d'Ivoire.

The Palancas Negras (Black Sable) nick name of the national football team beat the similar team from Namibia 3-0 on Saturday in the city of Boauké, with goals from Gelson Dala (twice) and Mabululo, to reach the quarter finals.

In the first round, Angola drew 1-1 against Algeria and won twice against Mauritania (2-0) and Burkina Faso (3-0), totaling seven points.

"As we celebrate the Palancas Negras' victory over Namibia, I want to express my happiness and joy at the National Team's qualification for the quarter-finals of the African Football Championship (CAN), the message reads. FN/DAN/DOJ

