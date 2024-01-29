Angola: Pedro Gonçalves Happy With the Victory and the Subsequent Qualification

28 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The national coach, Pedro Gonçalves, said on Saturday night that at the beginning of the game against Namibia, "things got complicated, and that it was necessary to maintain focus for the 3-0 victory, and the consequent next phase qualification.

In a press conference, after the challenge of the round of 16 of the African Football Championship (CAN'2023), played at the Peace Stadium, in Bouaké (Côte d'Ivoire), he praised the players' attitude towards achieving the objective.

"We are happy with the victory and the subsequent qualification. We knew that the opponent could make things difficult, even more so when we lost to Neblú", he maintained, alluding to the goalkeeper's red card, in the 17th minute for a play with his hands outside his area.

Regarding the performance throughout the African Championship, the coach considers that the team has the three sectors (defense, midfield and attack) well interconnected.

He said he was not concerned with just one sector, explaining that the defensive aspect starts with the forwards and ends with the defenders, so everyone is involved.

Angola will face in the quarter-finals, next Friday, in Abidjan, Nigeria, which also beat Cameroon on Saturday by 2-0. MC/CF/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.