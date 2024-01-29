Liberia: Senator Prince Johnson Says Former Fighters Will Prevent Him From Facing the War Crime Court

Paynesville — Senator of Nimba County, Prince Yormie Johnson, has sharply warned the administration of President Joseph Boakai to abolish the plans for the establishment of the long-awaited war crimes court, adding that such plan will cause violence.

The ex-warlord, speaking at his regular Sunday service, said that the guys who fought for him during Liberia's civil war will not let him be caught and prosecuted.

"The war is over, we need development, what is your contribution? You think those boys that fought before will come and allow you to come and catch us?" the ex-warlord asked.

President Boakai in his short-ended inaugural speech committed his government to formulating plans for the creation of a war and economic crimes court.

President Boakai's pronouncement, many pundits think, signals a determination to address important matters of justice and accountability, and he will also be disregarding the implications for one of his key political allies in Sen. Johnson.

The call for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court has been lingering in the corridors of the Executive Mansion and the National Legislature, almost unattended to Senator Johnson who is well-documented for several executions, massacres, rapes, and other heinous crimes during the civil war.

He has often enjoyed some sort of protection from previous regimes - including the Sirleaf and Weah regimes.

Senator Johnson is a powerful political figure in Liberian politics. Hailing from the indigenous vote-rich Nimba County, Sen. Johnson was instrumental in aiding Madam Sirleaf's victory in 2005 and 2011. His support for George Weah landed him the presidency over Joseph Boakai in 2017 and his support for Boakai landed Boakai the Presidency in the November run-off election last year.

Speaking during his church service, the Nimba County called on Liberians to promote peace and stop what he termed as destructive criticizing adding that many investors want to come to Liberia -but in the absence of peace, they will not come.

"We appeal to all the radio stations to promote peace and stop destructive criticizing because we are asking the International community to come.

They have committed themselves to come with investors and invest and you are threatening protests, you are threatening trouble, because the more you talk the more we respond, and then investors will not put their money into Liberia," Senator Johnson said.

He added: "The war is finished, amnesty has been put into place. There are amnesty laws on the book and you are putting on paper that you want to bring war crime court."

"Even for the fact that you are announcing that you want to bring war crime court, you scare the people because we have thousands of people who are prepared to defend if you get after us," the ex-warlord asserted.

According to the Nimba County Senator, during the war, Nimba County people including people from every county were killed adding that the whole country was upside down. He stressed that God has brought peace and the peace should remain in Liberia.

"Those who wrote the speech, inaugural day, everybody happy, we are rejoicing over the defeat of the old regime, then we are sitting down with happiness then you go write on paper for that 79 years old man and then he struggling to read, you go out there I will tell UN, I will tell the US, I will bring war crime court here because you think war crime court for Prince Johnson," he said.