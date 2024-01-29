Liberia: China-Liberia Commit to Diplomatic Partnership

- aim at strengthening infrastructure, corporation development

The People's Republic of China, through its Embassy in Liberia, has committed to China-Liberia relationship, especially in infrastructure and diplomatic partnership.

Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Mr. Yin Chengw, in a special article on China-Liberia Cooperation said that China and Liberia will continue to support each other, unite and collaborate, and continuously promote new achievements in China-Liberia cooperation.

According to him, the cooperation will write a magnificent new chapter for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

"Though separated by thousands of miles, China and Liberia share a common future, with many similar positions and ideas and a wide range of common interests," said the Chinese Envoy.

"As common members of developing countries, China and Liberia should continue to support each other, unite and collaborate, and continuously promote new achievements in China-Liberia cooperation, so as to write a new magnificent chapter for building a community with a shared future for mankind," he stated.

The Chinese Envoy further stated that it is within the framework of building a community with a shared future for mankind, President Xi has also put forth the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative that further respond to the universal aspirations of people of all countries for peace, development and cooperation, and providing Chinese solutions to the common problems faced by mankind.

The Chinese Ambassador to Liberia further called on the government and people of Liberia to listen to what he termed as the voice of the "global South."

"Building a community with a shared future for mankind, the voice of the "global South", including those of China and Liberia, need to be listened."

"At a time when the world's unprecedented changes are accelerating, the voice of the "global South" is growing in strength, with a growing sense of solidarity and collaboration, which has a profound impact on world history," he added.

Ambassador Yin detailed that the call to listen to the voice of the "Global South" coincides with President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's inaugural speech in which he intimated that Liberia under his administration will foster South-South cooperation to address mutual developmental issues in the global South.

"A few days ago, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai mentioned in his inaugural speech that 'we also will foster South-South cooperation to address mutual developmental issues in the global South', which coincides with China's proposition," he indicated.