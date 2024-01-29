Nigeria: NDLEA Declares Ex-Miss Commonwealth Wanted Over Alleged Illicit Drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has declared an ex-beauty queen, Ms. Aderinoye Queen Christmas also known as Ms. Queen Oluwadamilola Aderinoye, wanted after she allegedly escaped from her Lekki, Lagos residence, when NDLEA operatives raided her apartment at Oral Estate, Lekki on January 24, following credible intelligence she deals in illicit substances.

The suspect was Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016 and founder of Queen Christmas Foundation.

Recovered from her home during the search witnessed by the estate officials include 606 grams of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, an electronic weighing scale, large quantities of drugs packing plastics, a black RAV 4 SUV with number plate, Lagos KSF 872 GQ, and her picture frame among others.

Spokesman of NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement, yesterday, said operatives also arrested a Brazil returnee, Udechukwu Theophilus at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja, Lagos, for ingesting 60 big wraps of cocaine.

"The suspect who was arrested during inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at the D-Arrival Hall of the Lagos airport on January 21, 2024, initially refused to undergo body scan, raising health concerns in a desperate bid to evade arrest.

"When he was, however, offered other options, he accepted to be placed on excretion observation and shortly after he was ushered into NDLEA observatory, he excreted the first set of cocaine pellets, after which he expelled a total of 60 wraps of the class A drug weighing 1.279 kilograms in five excretions.