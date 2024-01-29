Nigeria: Afcon 2023 - DR Congo Knock Out Egypt After Thrilling Penalty Shootout

DR Congo have qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after winning 8-7 on penalties against Egypt.

The match had ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time before both sides settled for penalty shootout to have a victor emerge.

DR Congo took the lead for the first time in the finals when Meschack Elia nodded in Yoane Wissa's cross, putting the 67th-ranked team on track for the latest surprise result in a tournament highlighted by underdog victory in Ivory Coast.

Their lead lasted nine minutes when Mostafa Mohamed converted a penalty on the stroke of halftime after Ahmed Hegazi was felled by Dylan Batubinsika's flailing arm.

Egypt finished with 10 men following the left-back. Seven minutes into extra time, Mohamed Hamdy received a second yellow card for a mistimed lunge on Simon Banza.

And, after Egypt goalie Gabaski clipped the top of the crossbar in the ninth round of the shootout, Mpasi stepped up to convert and give DR Congo the win.

With the win, DR Congo will now take on Guinea in the second quarter-final fixture of the ongoing AFCON tournament.

The fixture is scheduled for the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Friday.

Vanguard News