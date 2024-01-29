Nigeria: How Guard Mistakenly Killed U.S. Professor in Osun

Tragedy struck in Ejigbo, Osun State, at the weekend when Richard Adeoriokin, a United States Professor and politician, was shot dead by a local security guard.

Adeoriokin said to be a People's Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain who visited Nigeria often, was at Ejigbo town for the 50th coronation anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyosin.

According to reports, after the event at the king's residence, Oyeyode Oyesosin, son of the monarch, invited his friends to his house for a brief meeting.

As the guests prepared to leave, he was said to have ordered the security guard to fire gunshots into the air as a farewell gesture.

One of the security guards mistakenly shot Professor Adeoriokin in the leg and he was rushed to the hospital, where he gave up the ghost.

The incident was confirmed by the late professor's personal assistant, Afeez Lawal.

"We headed to Ejigbo for the 50th coronation anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo. Immediately, after the event, we were almost set to go back to Osogbo, the king's son, Oyeyode Oyesosin said we should go to his house along Inisha road for a brief meeting, so those that followed him home Ayodele Asalu, Timothy and Prof Richard.

"When the king's son wanted to bid his guests farewell, he ordered the local security to fire guns to the air, as a gesture but unfortunately, one of the security's guns was facing down, instead of firing to the sky, he fired the bullet downward, the bullet hit Professor on his leg, he fell, before we could rush him to the hospital he had lost a lot of blood. He gave up the ghost at the Baptist hospital in Ejigbo," Lawal said.

The local security guard who fired the shot was reportedly mobbed to death after the shooting.

Subsequently, Governor Ademola Adeleke ordered an immediate investigation into the killing and counter-killing at Ejigbo.

The governor, in a statement through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, while commiserating with the people of Ejigbo town, also directed law enforcement agencies to investigate the cause of the incident.

"Mr Governor has called for pre-emptive action by the security agencies to prevent any possible counter-attacks or eruption of violence in the ancient town following the sad incident," the statement said.

It said the Governor had also dispatched a high powered delegation to visit Ejigbo and ensure restoration of calm, while investigation continues.

Members of the delegation include the Commissioner of Police; the State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs; the State Commissioner for Information and the Special Adviser to the Governor of Security.

"What happened today at Ejigbo is really sad. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased. I have directed an immediate investigation into the killings of Dr Richard Adeoriokin and the subsequent killing of his killer.

"I have also instructed the State Police Command to issue guidelines on usage of local guns. Such regulations will enhance safety and protection of the citizens, especially at public functions," the governor said.