Nigeria: Nabeeha Trends As Police Unveil 'Murderer's' Identity

Nabeeha, a 400-level student of Biological Science at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria,who was abducted and killed by her kidnappers, trended on Twitter (X) after police unveiled the identity of her "murderer".

Nabeeha, her father, alongside her sisters were abducted in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on January 5.

She was killed over her family's inability to meet up with the deadline of the N60 million ransom initially demanded.

But the family eventually raised the ransom, which was jerked up to N100 million after Nabeeha's murder.

On Sunday, the Nigerian Police Force said it had arrested a suspect linked to the abduction and murder of Nabeeha.

The force said Bello Mohammed, 28, of Zamfara state was apprehended on January 20, 2024 in Kaduna with N2.25 million cash suspected to be procceed of ransom.

Immediately the police released a statement to the effect, X users took their accounts to express concerns over the issue.

Idris Abdul Ahmed @Nrs_Idreeserh, who commended the force, urged them intensify efforts to catch up with the rest.

He said, "Nice one. That's just 2.2 million out of perhaps 200 million. Can the police intensify more effort to follow these money and get these evil men. Please delete him, don't keep him in prison."

UMAR JABIR MUHAMMAD @umar_bin_jabir said, "Congratulations to the Nigerian police, may the enemies of Nigeria continue to fail."

PIED @obehieguakhide said, "Glad to hear that Bello Mohammed has been arrested for the kidnapping and the gruesome murder of Nabeeha. We would like to hear from him as we did Chinaza a short while ago. He might have a few words of greetings for the president." Queen Bee @RealQueenBee__ commended the police, urging them to not release him.

He said, "Kudos to the Nigerian Police! This is the kind of story that the Nigerian people will be happy to hear, not lies and propaganda. We give kudos when it's due and reprimand when they falter. Hopefully, they'll not release them in a few months' time & tell the people they're REPENTANT KIDNAPPERS?"Summarize @summarizest Summary saisd, "Police arrest and detain Bello Mohammed in Kaduna for his involvement in kídnapping and grúesome múrder, commend DPO for rejecting a 1 million Naira inducement, as the Inspector-General of Police orders further investigations by DFI-IRT in Abuja.Balogun Ridwan @BalogunREADONE said that the development will be greater if his arrest can actually bring down the whole Cartel.

He said, "This is an amazing development if I is true .. but it will be more of great news if his arrest can actually bring down the whole Cartel he belongs too.

Tonye Barcanista @TonyeBarcanista said, "Well, kudos to the arrest of this kidnapper, and kudos to the Police if indeed he was part of the bast^rds that kidnapped those families. But there is need to go after other members of the gangs, especially their sponsors. The Sponsors, when arrested, will help in solving the puzzle... If left to walk free, they will simply recruit more thugs to their criminal gangAdannia Timothy @AdanniaT said, "LIES LIES LIES PROPAGANDA. Stop telling us. Show us the evidence. Don't you get? We don't trust anything that comes out of the mouth of Nigerian police."sunday chukusa @SChukusa said, "What about the ones that collected 30 million or the caught on the viral video? What about the one that brought in tramadol in containers or the the one that collected money to sew clothing for husspuppy?" ibrahim salihu @ibradk9999 said, "I'm very happy for the arrest and saddened by the fact that what's supposed to be done to him will not happen but taken him to prison to be kept for swapped or prison break, as a professional institution @PoliceNG the Law needs to be uphold not for anything but for Justice"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Emman Eze @emmaieze said that the Nigerian police has what it takes to solve Nigeria security problem.She said, "This is commendable. I have always known, from experience, that Nigerian police has what it rakes to solve Nigerian security problems if they can overcome corruption, as was apparent in this case, and undue political and other interventions. Congratulations on this one."LADY NANCY @Nancy4Real8 said, "Congratulations to the Nigerian Police. A thorough investigation should be carried out, we want to see him along side his accomplice, godfather, and those who supply the weapon he is holding."Peace @1st9ja Well done said that development is an opportunity for the police to know the workings of these criminals.She said, "This is an opportunity for you to know the workings of these criminals. How/ where they get guns? How they get unregistered nos to call victims relatives? Contact tracing of every member in their call logs. All cases of kidnapping ever carried out? Other known groups?"