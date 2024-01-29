Nigeria: Kebbi Holds Maiden Mass Wedding for Over 300 Couples

The wedding was organised by the state government under Nafisa Idris, wife of the state governor, through her pet project, Nafisa Nasir Development Foundation (NANAS)

No fewer than 300 divorces, widows and indigents got married at a mass wedding in Birnin Kebbi sponsored by the state government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the wedding took place at the Abdullahi Fodio palace in Gwandu Emirate on Sunday.

The wedding was organised by the state government under Nafisa Idris, wife of the state governor, through her pet project, Nafisa Nasir Development Foundation (NANAS).

Governor Nasir Idris, who presided over the wedding, advised the couples to be friendly and be the confidants of each other.

Represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman-Ankwe, the governor announced that mass weddings would be held periodically to assist the less privileged to be joined as husbands and wives.

Mr Idris said his administration provided N21 million as dowry for the 300 brides from the 21 local government areas of the state, with each bride getting a dowry of N70,000.

The governor added that the administration also provided room furniture and foodstuffs to all the couples to consolidate their marital relationship.

He said the mass wedding had been solemnised after wide consultations with Islamic scholars in consonance with the practice of the Noble Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (SAW), who authorised his followers to enter into marriage allegiances for the good of the society and bearing blessed offspring.

Mr Idris advised the couples to respect the institution of marriage, saying the grooms must protect the rights and privileges of their wives, while the brides must remain loyal and supportive to their husbands.

While commending his wife (Nafisa) over the mass wedding programme, which was the first of its kind in the state, the governor said it would go a long way in reducing the number of divorcees and assisting indigent men to be married.

In her speech, the wife of the governor expressed her appreciation to her husband for providing the moral and material support that made the mass wedding possible.

She also advised the couples to respect one another and protect each other's rights and privileges, and live a decent life as husband and wife.

Mrs Idris informed the married couples that her foundation in collaboration with the state government would teach them skill acquisition in various trades to enable them to engage in profitable ventures for self-reliance.

The wife of the governor announced that before the wedding took place, all the couples were screened for health issues.

She thanked all stakeholders involved in the organisation of the event, specifically mentioning the chairman of the main organising committee, Suleiman Argungu, and the guest preacher, Aminu Daurawa from Kano State, for their contribution to the success of the event.

The Chairman, organising committee and former Deputy Governor of Kebbi, now the National Organising Secretary of APC, Suleiman Argungu, said the couples were selected from across the 21 local government areas of the state based on Islamic jurisprudence.

Islamic scholars, comprising the Director General, Hisbah Board, Kano State, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim-Daurawa; Prof. Mansur Isah-Yelwa; Sheikh Mustapha Yawale-Jega; Sheikh Abubakar Yusuf-Yauri; and Sheikh Umar Isah-Magaji, enlightened the gathering on the commandments of the Noble Prophet SAW on marital relationship between husband and wife, which must be adhered to.

The Islamic clerics prayed for the governor and his wife for the event, which, according to them, had a significant impact in reducing immorality and cleansing the society of social ills.

The Emir of Gwandu, Muhammad Bashar, who served as the Waliy (Guardian) to the brides, gave out their hands in marriage with prayers for a blissful married life. (NAN)