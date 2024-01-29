Nigeria: NBA Asks Lawyers From 12 States to Apply for FCT High Court Judges' Slots

Only 12 states have vacant slots on the FCT High Court's bench this time.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has asked its eligible members to apply for 12 open slots on the bench of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja.

The call is contained in an NBA statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday

The association's National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Lawal, said in the statement that the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Husseini Baba-Yusuf, informed the NBA of the 12 openings on the FCT High Court bench via a letter received on 22 January.

According to the statement, only 12 states have vacant slots on the court's bench this time, and only lawyers from those states are qualified to apply in this round of appointment of judges for the court.

The FCT High Court, like other federal government-established courts, adopts a quota system in the appointment of judges to achieve an even spread of representatives of different states of the federation on its bench.

The states currently with vacant slots on the court's bench, according to the NBA statement, are Bauchi, Bayelsa, Enugu, Imo, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Taraba, and Zamfara.

"Members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) who are suitably qualified and are interested in applying for appointment to the FCT High Court Bench, and who are from any of the above-listed states, are enjoined to submit Expression of Interest to the National Secretariat of the NBA on or before 7 February 2024," the statement read in part.

Read the NBA's full statement below:

APPOINTMENT OF 12 (TWELVE) ADDITIONAL JUDGES FOR THE HIGH COURT OF THE FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY (FCT): CALL FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

By a letter dated 18 January 2024 but delivered on 22 January 2024, the Honourable Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory and Chairman, Judicial Service Commission of the FCT has requested the President of the Nigerian Bar Association to nominate suitably qualified persons, to be recommended for appointment to the FCT High Court Bench.

This appointment exercise will consider eligible candidates from the following states of the federation:

1. Bauchi

2. Bayelsa

3. Enugu

4. Imo

5. Kogi

6. Kwara

7. Lagos

8. Oyo

9. Plateau

10. Rivers

11. Taraba

12. Zamfara

Members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) who are suitably qualified and are interested in applying for appointment to the FCT High Court Bench, and who are from any of the above-listed states, are enjoined to submit an Expression of Interest to the National Secretariat of the NBA on or before 7 February 2024. All correspondences should be addressed to:

The President

Nigerian Bar Association

c/o Ayodeji Oni, Esq.

Head, Legal Regulatory and Compliance Department, Nigerian Bar Association

National Secretariat

Plot 1101 Cadastral Zone A00

Central Business District

Abuja.

The Expressions of Interest should include the following attached thereto:

1. A copy of the Applicant's Curriculum Vitae

2. A copy of the Applicant's Call to Bar Certificate

3. Evidence of payment of Bar Practicing Fees (BPF) as and when due, for the past 10 years

4. Evidence of payment of NBA Branch Dues as and when due, for the past 10 years

5. Evidence of attendance at Conferences of the NBA

6. Evidence of membership of Sections or Fora of the NBA

7. Certified true copies of at least 5 Judgments in contested cases conducted and/or delivered by the Applicant within the 5 years preceding the application.

8. A letter of good standing from the Chairman of the applicant's Branch confirming that he or she possesses the qualities set out in Rule 4(4)(1)(a), (b) and (d) of the National Judicial Council Guidelines for the Appointment of Judicial Officers for Superior Courts of Record as reproduced hereunder:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In all cases:

a) Good character and reputation, diligence and hard work, honesty, integrity and sound knowledge of the law and consistent adherence to professional ethics;

As may be applicable:

b) Active successful practice at the Bar, including satisfactory presentation of cases in Court as a Legal Practitioner either in private practice or as a Legal Officer in any Public Service;

c) Credible record of teaching law, legal research in a reputable University and publication of legal works..."

An electronic copy of the Expression of Interest and the accompanying documents should also be uploaded using this link.

Candidates are advised to address a similar expression of interest to the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory and submit the same to the office of the Judicial Service Commission of the FCT.

For further enquiries/clarifications, please call Ayodeji on the following phone number: 0803 345 2825.

Akorede Habeeb Lawal

National Publicity Secretary