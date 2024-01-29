Nigeria: Residents Celebrate As Soldiers Rescue 35 Kidnap Victims in Katsina

Most of the captives were abducted a week ago.

Soldiers in Katsina State have rescued 35 kidnap victims from terrorists camps around Batsari Local Government Area on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that 31 out of the rescued victims were abducted a week ago in Tashar Nagulle after which the terrorists demanded N60 million as ransom.

The four other victims were abducted at different times.

Residents of local communities in western Batsari were in joyous mood when soldiers drove out of the outer forest linking to Rugu forest.

"We are happy with the development. You have seen them yourself; they are in good health," the Chairman of Batsari Local Government, Yusuf Mamman - Ifo, said.

"The success was due to prayers and the support the state governor gives us and security agents. He always encourages us to team up and work with security agents in situations like this," he said.

Mr Mamman - Ifo commended soldiers attached to the military formation in the area for rescuing the victims.

"The colonel here did a good job. We will continue to provide the security agents with intelligence information," he said.

One of the rescued victims, Maryam Nagulle, said she was abducted with several others in their community a week ago.

The married woman said they trekked for about seven and a half hours before reaching the terrorists' camp in the forest where the abductees were kept in a single room.

"We were locked in the room they kept us when we heard loud gunshots. The terrorists ran away while the soldiers continued to shoot. We couldn't open the room because they asked us not to. The soldiers then came and asked us to follow them," she said.

The soldiers involved in the operation said they would not speak to journalists.

The spokesperson of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Oliza Ethinlaiye, did not respond to an SMS sent to her.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from some residents of Nahuta that's closer to the forest that the soldiers moved into the forest around 1:30 p.m.

About two weeks ago, terrorists attacked the military formation in the community before descending on the community. No life was lost.

The terrorists have also intensified attacks on communities in Batsari and Jibia local government areas in recent weeks.