Nigeria/Cameroon: Afcon 2023 - How Super Eagles Celebrated Win Over Cameroon - Lookman

Two-goal hero and man-of-the-match in Nigeria's 2-0 win over Cameroon's Indomitable Lions in the AFCON 2023 Round of 16 clash, Ademola Lookman, has given a hint on how the Super Eagles celebrated the massive win.

While jubilant fans and analysts dissect the game's highlights, Lookman offers a cryptic yet thought-provoking answer to how the team chose to celebrate the momentous victory.

"We are preparing for the next game," Lookman stated, addressing journalists in Abidjan.

"We are in the quarterfinal, and that's the real celebration. We didn't take anything for granted, and that shows in how we fight for each other, attack, and defend. That's how we celebrate."

With the victory over Cameroon now behind them, the Super Eagles will face an Angolan team that has rightfully earned its place in the quarterfinal.

The Palancas Negras roared into the last eight with a commanding 3-0 victory over Namibia, fueled by striker Jacinto Dala's clinical brace.

The win marks Angola's first-ever three-goal winning margin in an AFCON knockout stage, boosting their confidence ahead of the clash with Nigeria.

Just like Lookman, Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro also points at a modest celebration of the win over Cameroon, with the focus now on Angola.

"We will now focus on our next match against Angola, which is having an excellent tournament.

"We must take this opponent seriously, so we will continue to sleep early and eat pasta (laughs). Jokes aside, all the teams at this stage are capable of winning the tournament," he added.

Nigeria and Angola's quarterfinal clash is scheduled for the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium on Friday, 2 February at 6 p.m.