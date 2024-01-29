Cote d'Ivoire/Nigeria: Afcon 2023 Extra - Like Lagos, Like Abidjan: 7 Striking Similarities

Anyone who's experienced the notorious Lagos traffic dance will find a familiar partner in Abidjan.

Lagos and Abidjan are commonly misconceived as the capital cities of Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire, respectively, although they hold the distinction of being significant commercial hubs rather than administrative capitals.

Despite not serving as the political capitals, these cities take pride in being vital centres of commerce and residence, fostering prosperity for their respective nations.

Interestingly, beyond their shared geographical location in West Africa, Lagos and Abidjan exhibit several striking similarities. As the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) knockout phase unfolds, Tunde Eludini, correspondent for PREMIUM TIMES, highlights seven noteworthy parallels between the vibrant chaos of Lagos, Nigeria, and the dynamic pulse of Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

Traffic Pro-max

Anyone who's experienced the notorious Lagos traffic jam will find a familiar partner in Abidjan.

During the night, the streets of Abidjan resemble an extended crimson serpent, echoing with the blaring of horns. The constant manoeuvring through narrow spaces, a perpetual challenge of determining "who can squeeze through the tightest spot," becomes a collective shared experience.

In Abidjan, keeping up with appointments is not for the faint-hearted but only for the disciplined ones who can factor as much as three hours of extra travel time into their schedule.

Within these bustling commercial hubs, the thoroughfares serve a dual purpose. They are not solely conduits for transportation but also serve as a canvas for the intricate dance of vehicles.

Rush hour rumble

Passengers rushing to catch public transport is a sight that unites Lagos and Abidjan citizens in a shared camaraderie. The art of squeezing into a packed bus or grabbing one in motion with the speed of an Olympic sprinter is a skill that transcends borders.

Mobile hustlers

Just as the rush for buses is the same in Lagos and Abidjan, what transpires in the buses along the routes is also eerily similar.

Often, someone is ready to sell one medicine or the other. Curiously, these medications cure multiple ailments simultaneously.

Roasted plantain bonanza (Bole)

If one thing connects the hearts and taste buds of Lagos and Abidjan, it's the love for roasted plantains, or, as the locals in Abidjan and Lagos fondly call it, Bole.

The Bole aroma in the air is usually tempting, making passersby indulge in this delightful street food.

Mobile Tea Trops

Across the crowded streets and even the posh areas, you'll find mobile tea sellers weaving through, offering a moment of respite, served in a cup.

Lagos and Abidjan share this charming tradition of on-the-go tea service, though it is more profound in the latter.

Herb sellers (Alagbo)

Though separated by borders, the 'Alagbo' (local herb sellers) play a similar role in both cities.

They offer remedies for everyday ailments, from headaches to stomach aches, drawing on generation-old knowledge passed down through families. These concoctions are believed to be potent, but it is only proper to sound a warning: beware!

Yoruba for show

Hearing people conversing in the Yoruba language in buses and in some public places in Abidjan is a regular occurrence, which makes you wonder whether you are in Lagos.

Aside from Nigerians, mostly from Ejigbo and Saki, the Yoruba-speaking community in Abidjan also has people from places like the Benin Republic.

As AFCON 2023 brings African nations together in the spirit of competition, it is exciting to find, at least for Nigerian visitors, shared markers and experiences that make Lagos and Abidjan not just commercial capitals but two-of-a-kind with similarities in lifestyle.