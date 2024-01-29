Nigerian Woman, Pelumi Nubi, Set to Solo Drive From London to Nigeria

Ms Nubi will traverse 17 countries in two months and explore every city and country.

Almost two years after a professional motorcyclist Kunle Adeyanju rode from London to Nigeria, a UK-based Nigerian, Pelumi Nubi, is set to replicate the same feat.

Mr Adeyanju departed London on 19 April 2023 and arrived in Lagos after 41 days of riding his motorcycle, while Ms Nubi will embark on a two-month solo trip in a car.

Ms Nubi, a travel content creator, on her Instagram page, announced that the trip will commence on Tuesday.

She said she had chatted with people who had tackled similar adventures and learned that no black woman had ever made the journey.

If successful, Ms Nubi will set a record and become the first black woman to drive from London to Lagos, but she said 'the journey is not about breaking records.'

According to her, it is about showing the world that 'impossible' is just a word, especially when someone has enough grit and determination.

The 29-year-old says she can not describe her current emotions but is excited to put it out there no matter the outcome finally.

What to know

In another post on her Instagram, she shed light on some questions that needed to be answered. She noted that she is embarking on the journey as a solo black female traveler because she intended to show that such adventures are possible.

Ms Nubi added that the adventure was to explore the beautiful continents in the world-- pushing her limits and hopefully inspiring people [mainly black] to chase their dreams.

She described the adventure budget as a significant investment after a year of planning and saving.

Ms Nubi revealed during her podcast interview that the entire trip will cost $15,000 - $20,000, covering fuel, accommodation, and other essential needs.

Ms Nubi will traverse 17 countries in two months and explore every city and country. The journey will start from England to France, then Spain, and head to Morocco.

After that, she will go through the West Sahara Desert, Mauritania, Senegal, and from there to Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Ghana, Togo, Benin, and finally Lagos in Nigeria.

She will be sleeping inside a car throughout the trip because it allows her to be spontaneous, cuts costs, and adds a dash of excitement.In an interview with Channel Television, she said the car she's travelling in featured provisions for sleeping, cooking, dining, and washing.

"I honestly wanted to see if I could push myself out of my comfort zone and do something different," she revealed on her X page (formerly Twitter).

She added that she is fully prepared for the journey, which she described as 'something this massive', saying 'some days I am filled with so much excitement other days not so much.'

She said she had already visited over 80 countries, but this adventure stood out.

"This is very daring in comparison to others. I have done many trials; this is more extended and more expensive regarding what it entails.

"I'm stepping out of my comfort zone compared to others I have done in the past. I'm travelling through different continents, different from others I have done. I want to explore each destination that I stop in. The total is about 17 countries where I'll be able to explore some European countries, then cross into. Morocco and keep making my way down West Africa."

Previous record

Mr Adeyanju completed a 41-day trip from London to Lagos to raise funds to fight polio in Nigeria.

The 44-year-old, who departed London on 19 April 2023 and arrived in Lagos after slogging through more than 13,000 kilometres (8,000 miles) across 13 countries, made history as the first Nigerian to achieve the feat.

Mr Adeyanju, in an interview with Arise TV, disclosed his intention to travel to Isreal and Mount Everest by road after he completed the last adventure.

He mentioned that the journey would entail travelling from Lagos to Israel and then continuing to the autonomous Chinese region of Tibet, all while riding a new bike.