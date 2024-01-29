Nigeria: Community-Based Online Newspaper Unveiled in Abuja

FCT News Online, a community based premier online news platform that seeks to provide credible, authoritative and timely public-interest news in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) and beyond, has been unveiled.

Dr Kingsley Amafibe, Chairman and Founder of the Online media, told newsmen in Abuja that the platform would bridge existing gaps in the reportage of politics, business, entertainment and human angle stories, especially within communities in the FCT.

The news platform, according him is an independent media that is committed to public good through public interest and community-based reportage.

According to him: "FCT News Online (www. fctnewsonline. com) is your go-to source for timely and reliable news coverage in the FCT and beyond. We strive to deliver accurate and unbiased information, keeping you informed about the latest developments, events, and stories that matter to our community.

"We seek to position it as a database where members of the community can go whenever they need any kind of information - the best hotel and restaurants in the FCT, the existing real estate's firms, government programmes and even what is happening at the grassroots, among other things."

Amafibe explained that the platform was conceived to accommodate citizens' journalism, hence, it had visible presence in the social media space through its respective pages on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) among others.