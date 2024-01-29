Nigeria: NUJ to Confer Merit Award On Tompolo

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) said it will confer a national merit award on a former militant commander in the Niger Delta, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

NUJ National President, Chris Isiguzo, said this was in recognition of Tompolo's contributions to the prevailing peace in the Niger Delta and the success recorded in the war against crude oil theft and pipelines vandalism.

He said the presentation of the award to Tompolo would take place during the forthcoming annual conference of the association in Abuja in February.

He said in arriving at the decision, the NUJ profiled Tompolo's activities, especially his involvement in the restoration of a lasting peace in the region.

Isiguzo said Tompolo contributed largely to the relative peace in the hitherto war-ravaged oil-rich region.

He said through Tompolo's pipelines surveillance company, Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL), Nigeria's waterways had become a nightmare for criminal elements and economic saboteurs.