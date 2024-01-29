Nigeria: NUJ to Confer Merit Award On Tompolo

28 January 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) said it will confer a national merit award on a former militant commander in the Niger Delta, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

NUJ National President, Chris Isiguzo, said this was in recognition of Tompolo's contributions to the prevailing peace in the Niger Delta and the success recorded in the war against crude oil theft and pipelines vandalism.

He said the presentation of the award to Tompolo would take place during the forthcoming annual conference of the association in Abuja in February.

He said in arriving at the decision, the NUJ profiled Tompolo's activities, especially his involvement in the restoration of a lasting peace in the region.

Isiguzo said Tompolo contributed largely to the relative peace in the hitherto war-ravaged oil-rich region.

He said through Tompolo's pipelines surveillance company, Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL), Nigeria's waterways had become a nightmare for criminal elements and economic saboteurs.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.