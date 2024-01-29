Liberia: Alpha Phi Alpha to Facilitate and Mobilize Investments for Liberia

Monrovia — On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, the General President of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Dr. Willis Lonzer, III and a high-power delegation of Alpha Brothers from the United States announced a major investment plan during a meeting with the Liberian President, His Excellency, Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr. who is a member of this leadership and service organization.

Dr. Lonzer announced that he will mobilize all efforts to host a major investment forum in Liberia. The forum will include members of Alpha Phi Alpha and other organizations who have expressed interest in doing business in Africa. According to Lonzer, "Bro. Boakai, we will do everything possible to help Liberia and to ensure your tenure will be one of job creation and economic growth." The Forum will seek to explore opportunities for potential partnerships with Liberian businesses.

In response, President Boakai, thanked Dr. Lonzer and the delegation for attending the inauguration and for interest and plans to bring investments to Liberia. He encouraged the Brotherhood to continue to serve humanity and lead their various communities.

Members of the Alpha delegation included Mrs. Pamela Lonzer, (First Lady of Alpha Phi Alpha), Dr. Herman Skip Mason (33rd General President), Mr. Christopher Ellis, Jr. (Eastern Region Vice President), Mr. Yousif N. Omer (Eastern Region Assistant Vice President), Mr. Sean McCaskill (Executive Director), Dr. Steven D. Carter (District Director for the International District), Mr. Brian Cook (Media Coordinator) and Alpha Brothers from the local chapters in Liberia and Ghana.

ABOUT ALPHA PHI ALPHA

Alpha Phi Alpha (AΦA) is the first intercollegiate fraternity established by African Americans. Founded on December 4, 1906, on the campus of Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, Alpha Phi Alpha has initiated over 270,000 men into the organization. Today, there are more than 750 active Alpha chapters in the Americas, Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the West Indies, and the Virgin Islands. The Chapter in Liberia, Eta Epsilon Lambda was established in 1958.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity develops leaders, promotes brotherhood and academic excellence, while providing service and advocacy for their communities. The motto of the fraternity is "First of All, Servants of All, We Shall Transcend All."