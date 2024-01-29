Liberia: Dozens of Children Receive Free Life-Changing Surgeries At Firestone Medical Center in Liberia

Harbel — Firestone Liberia and Children's Surgery International Complete Dozens of Surgical Operations at Firestone Medical Center in Duside, Renewing the Hopes and Brightening the Futures of Liberia's Children.

Firestone Liberia LLC in partnership with Children's Surgery International,CSI, have ended a one-week surgical mission at the Firestone Medical Center in Duside,Margibi County.

From the 22nd to 25th,January, the team carried out successful life-changing surgeries on 87 patients between the ages of 0 to 20 years with general pediatric conditions, including imperforate anus, hernias, and hypospadias. The surgeries were done at absolutely no cost to the child and family.

This is CSI's 13th mission to Liberia, and its head of mission, Laura Koppel, expressed joy that CSI was once again able to return to Liberia to provide free medical care to dozens of Liberia's children who desperately needed help. She said that Liberia is one of CSI's favorite missions and for as long as they can, they will continue to assist Liberian Children with essential surgeries and provide free trainings for medical staff at Firestone Hospital and other places.

Children's Surgery International, is a nonprofit group of volunteer American doctors and healthcare givers who provide free surgical services for children in dire need. The group build partnerships with local hospitals and conduct surgical mission trips to some of the poorest regions of the world.

CSI first partnered with Firestone Liberia in 2010, and since then the mission has only failed to come to the country during the Ebola epidemic that affected Liberia and the Corona Virus Pandemic.

During the period of CSI's visits to Liberia, more than 900 children have received free surgical operations.

Firestone's partnership with CSI speaks of the company's commitment to insure unhindered assess to essential life needs including medical care, and improve the dignity of its employees and their dependants, contractors, as well as those living across the concession area in bordering communities.

During the closing ceremony on January 27, 2024, Firestone's Medical Director Dr. Benedict Wollor said "We are grateful to once again have CSI visiting our hospital to provide this essential medical care for our children. We cannot thank you enough for what you do for us every year. Firestone Medical Center remains committed to providing important medical services for our teammates and the community in general."

CSI's 13th mission to Liberia this year, began with its usual community outreach activities. The team visited the C.H. Rennie Hospital in Kakata and presented essential medical supplies that the hospital desperately needed. They also visited the Liberian Children Village Orphanage, the Faith Old Folks Home in Unification Town, and the Kolu Sokodolo School, and donated essential supplies including food, toys, and medication.

In addition to these donations, more than 7000 children received deworming medications both within and outside of the concession area.

The team also provided several training opportunities for the medical staff at the Firestone Medical Center in order to enhance their abilities to effectively carry out their work.

Local medical staff, Esther Russell Assaf referred to the training as necessary, stating that it broadened her horizon and gave her a better perspective on how to do her work more effectively.

"It has widened my knowledge; it has given me more idea on what to do. From the training, I realized that there is a lot more that I could do even with limited resources. It has given me more knowledge on how to manage these conditions in even simpler ways."

Mary G. Matala, the mother of 10-year-old Richard Matala, who received surgery for a small abdomen wall mass expressed her gratitude to Firestone Liberia and CSI for successfully solving her son's problem. She explained that Richard was born with the problem, but over time, it got worse and began causing him some discomfort.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"At first, when I was called to carry him, I was afraid, but the doctor comforted me before the work could go on. Now where we are, we are successful. My child is sitting down with me, and he is eating. I am very grateful to God."

She further expressed thanks to Firestone and CSI because according to her, such operation is costly in other places. She praised CSI and Firestone for doing the surgeries free of charge and hope that the mission will continue in Liberia to help other kids as well.

The CSI team comprised of 25 medical staff, including specialized doctors, surgeons, pediatricians, nurses. Last year during its 12th mission to Liberia, the team provided free medical care to 80 Liberian children and dewormed more than 4000 people mainly children.