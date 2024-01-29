Liberia: Lack of Transparency in Asset Valuation - A Risky Move for Public Officials

opinion

The recent disclosure of assets by Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, and Jonathan Boy-Charles Sogbie is a positive step toward promoting transparency and accountability. However, there are gaps in the accuracy and accountability of the asset valuation, as the basis for valuation was not provided. Accurate valuation is critical in building public trust and preventing fraudulent practices. This emphasizes the importance of accurate asset valuation and highlights the risks associated with inaccurate asset disclosure.

Fostering Trust and Accountability:

Public officials, such as senators, are responsible for providing accurate and transparent information about their assets. This is essential in building trust between government representatives and the public they serve. By divulging the basis of asset valuation, elected officials can assure the public that the declared values are unbiased and represent their true worth. Without this transparency, doubts can arise, undermining public trust in the integrity of these public figures.

Importance of Accurate Asset Valuation:

Senator Dillon has stated that he owns two properties, one in Garnersville with three bedrooms and another in Buchanan with one bedroom (which is yet to be finished). He has claimed that the total value of his real estate is US$48,000. However, he has not provided any information about how the valuation of his properties was determined.

Neither President Pro Tempore Karnga-Lawrence nor Senator Sobie disclosed any information about the approach leading to the valuation of their respective properties.

It is important for senators to accurately evaluate their assets, as any discrepancies found later could lead to charges of fraud or other criminal activities. Therefore, using reliable methods to evaluate real estate property is crucial.

Accurate asset valuation is crucial as it ensures that the actual value of an individual's possessions is honestly represented. The valuation basis clarifies how these assets were assessed through market value, fair value, or other credible evaluation methods. Providing such details demonstrates a commitment to transparency and allows for a more comprehensive understanding of an individual's financial situation.

As you may know, former US President Donald Trump and his Trump Organization are facing fraud charges in a New York Court for allegedly inflating the value of their real estate properties by over 2 billion United States dollars.

It is crucial to note that overstating or understating the value of assets could compromise the integrity of Senators Karnga-Lawrence, Dillion, and Sobie.

Risk of Fraud in Inaccurate Asset Disclosure:

Insufficient transparency in asset valuation opens a Pandora's box of potential fraudulent activities. Without clearly defining the valuation basis, public officials may exploit this ambiguity to understate or overstate the value of their assets. This creates opportunities for illicit practices like bribery, embezzlement, or money laundering, as hidden wealth and corrupt activities remain concealed from public scrutiny.

Fraudulent asset disclosure not only erodes public trust but also undermines the credibility of the entire governance system. Misrepresenting wealth can give the false impression that elected officials are exempt from financial regulations and ethical standards. This disparity can further perpetuate inequality and unfairness, leading to social unrest.

The Way Forward: Enhanced Transparency and Accountability

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission should ensure the accuracy of asset disclosures by conducting a thorough verification process for all declared assets. This promotes transparency and serves as a deterrent to potential fraudulent activities.

In Conclusion, Pro Tempore Karnga-Lawrence, Senators Dillon, and Sobie have taken a step in the right direction by declaring their assets. However, their failure to disclose the basis for asset valuation highlights a crucial gap in transparency and accountability. Proper valuation is essential in preventing fraud, maintaining public trust, and upholding the credibility of elected officials.