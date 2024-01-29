Liberia: House Votes to Turnover Weah's 2024 Budget to President Boakai for 'Fiscal Realignment'

On Thursday, the House of Representatives unanimously voted to return or turnover the 2024 National Draft Budget submitted by former President George M. Weah to newly inducted President Joseph N. Boakai,Sr. for realignment on his agenda as sitting President.

It may be recalled that last Monday, while delivering his inaugural address, President Boakai said his government will ensure incentives for agriculture and access to appropriate technologies for farmers, as well as improve market and trade, food storage, and processing, among others.

Boakai's vision, "ARREST" (Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, Tourism), is defined as the development path he has set for the development of his country.

The former vice president and former minister of agriculture, who is now the country's 26th president, has declared agriculture a priority to improve food security and create more jobs for the youth.

The decision of the House of Representatives to forward Weah's draft 2024 budget to Boakai was triggered by a communication written by Margibi County District 3 Representative Ellen

Attoh-Wreh, who is also co-chairperson of the House's Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget Committee.

"I present my compliments and request that the 2024 Fiscal Budget be sent back to the Executive for realignment," Rep. Wreh said in her letter to Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa.

"Having perused the 2024 Fiscal Budget, I observed that the budget will need to be aligned with the agenda of the current government. In view of the above and due to the significance of the 2024 Budget, I would like you to kindly have it sent to the Executive for proper adjustment and realignment for the forward march of our country."

Members of the House of Representatives voted unanimously that the 2024 Draft National Budget be returned or turned over on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

It may be recalled that on Tuesday, December 2023 President George Weah through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, submitted before the House of Representatives fiscal year 2024 draft national budget in the amount of US$625.5 million, 20 percent less than the 2023 budget approved by the Legislature and signed into law by the President.

Weah's budget encompasses estimates of revenue and expenditure that were developed after careful consideration and analysis of the revenue envelope, non- discretionary obligations, and the realistic needs of the government.

"Honorable Speaker and Members of the House of Representatives, while this budget is a reflection of the programs and priorities of the out-going administration, it should not be unexpected that the incoming administration may institute measures to tweak, recalibrate, or even recast the programs and priorities herein to indicate policy change, hopefully in the spirit of continuity in governance," former President Weah said.

With the budget being decided to be returned to the Executive in mid-February, it is expected that Acting Finance Minister Boimah Kamara will effect the PMF law. By using one-twelfth of the current budget beginning in January up to the eve of the month, it may be approved by both Houses following robust scrutiny.

The current budget of Liberia is US$782.9 million, though it was later recast at US$759.4 million.