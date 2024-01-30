Nigeria: Supreme Court Verdict - No Deal With Presidency - Kano Governor

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has denied entering into any agreement with the Presidency prior to 12th January, 2024 Supreme Court judgement on the Kano election petition where he emerged victorious.

A statement by the governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, described a document circulating in the social media indicating a four-year-term agreement between the governor and the presidency as an imaginary piece, devoid of all iota of truth.

It reads: "For the purposes of emphasis, the rather fake agreement saying Governor Yusuf has accepted to cross carpet to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), jettison purported claim to dissolve or allow the five emirates, discontinue the demolition of illegal structures and establishment of Kano Elders Council should be disregarded.

"The governor would like to make it abundantly clear that having secured his mandate through popular votes of the good people of Kano, and certified by a fair affirmation of Supreme Court judgement, he would not be intimidated by any political opportunist."

It added that no amount of blackmail will distract His Excellency Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf from delivering his laudable projects and programmes for the good people of Kano State.

"Also worthy of note, the establishment of Kano Elders Council is a personal initiative of the Governor, which is aimed at finding lasting solutions to all solvable problems affecting the state socio-economic and political development. Hence, the Governor Yusuf was not under pressure to form the council.

"I wish to categorically state that Governor Yusuf did not enter any agreement or condition with anybody before the Supreme Court Judgement. I therefore urged the public to dismiss the fallacy being orchestrated by enemies of progress.

'It is on record that, my lord, the Justices of the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgement with justice, equity and fairness and largely protect the integrity of the judiciary. "

The governor also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for allowing a level playing ground for justice to prevail through non-interference with the judicial process.