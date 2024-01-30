Lesotho: National Dialogue On Strengthening Inclusive & Responsive Enterprise Development in Lesotho

analysis

By Lerato Maloka

DWF's Putting Youth and Women at the Centre of Inclusive Economic Growth #PYWEIG framework, in collaboration with the Financial Services Volunteer Corp #FSVC, is embarking on a progressive enterprise development initiative with the upcoming National Dialogue themed "Promoting corrupt free, inclusive, and responsive enterprise development support services that benefit women and young people in Lesotho: what must we do differently."

This crucial dialogue seeks to harness the collective wisdom of both practitioners and independent experts to create a dynamic platform for discussing possible avenues to transform enterprise development services for women and youth in Lesotho.

An inclusive business landscape demands a multiplicity of perspectives, the presence of the Honourable Mokhethi Shelile, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Small Business signifies a commitment to incorporating governmental perspectives and insights, allowing for a well-rounded understanding of the challenges and potential solutions.

Moderated by Kahisano Kolobe, DWF Lesotho Project Manager and Katiso Mosoeunyane, DWF Lesotho Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, the dialogue will include a panel discussion on "Insights from the district-based dialogues" led by Dr Alouis Chilunjika, Independent Expert, National University of Lesotho, with respondents

Ms. Masontaha Masilo, Senior Entrepreneurship Officer, Min of Gender, Youth and Social Development

Ms. Tebello Moreboli, Chairperson and Founder, Alleviate Organisation

Director General Motlalekhotso Knorx Molelle, Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences and;

Mr. Lesei Lesei, Executive Director, Lesotho Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This promises to be a dynamic exchange of ideas, insights and possible solutions.

