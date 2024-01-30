Liberia: Boakai Commits Liberia to One China Policy

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has committed his administration to upholding the One-China policy.

The One China policy refers to a United States policy of strategic ambiguity regarding Taiwan.

In a 1972 joint communiqué with the PRC, the United States "acknowledges that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China" and "does not challenge that position."

It reaffirms the U.S. interest in a peaceful settlement of the Taiwan question. The United States has formal relations with the PRC, recognizes the PRC as the sole legal government of China, and simultaneously maintains its unofficial relations with Taiwan while taking no official position on Taiwanese sovereignty.

The US "acknowledges" but does not "endorse" PRC's position over Taiwan, implying it neither supports nor rejects China's sovereignty over Taiwan, and has considered Taiwan's political status as "undetermined".

The One China principle is the position held by the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that there is only one sovereign state under the name China, with the PRC serving as the sole legitimate government of that China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

"We have not change. We have committed to the one China policy and I assured the Senators that we are committed to it. We have assured the Chinese that we are committed to you. The Chinese have been playing a very big role in this country; they have done a lot of things and we support their stance on one China policy."Joseph Boakai, President of Liberia

Speaking to Reporters shortly after he delivered his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, January 29, President Boakai recounted the significant roles played by China towards the country's recovery process.

According to him, the Chinese are vital to the developmental drive of Liberia.

In his SONA on foreign policy, President Boakai further vowed to uphold and sustain Liberia's relationship with other friendly nations.

"As a founding member of most continental and multilateral institutions, we will continue to honor our obligations. Liberia continues to foster cordial relationships with other countries in the community of nations and maintains its current membership with multilateral organizations like the United Nations, ECOWAS, Mano River Union, and the African Union."

"We will continue to pursue a policy of good neighborliness as we remain in peaceful coexistence with our immediate neighbors."

He further observed that as a nation with a proud history of regional leadership, Liberia standing among the comity of nations is undermined when it fails to meet obligations as a sovereign state.

"Therefore, it is imperative to reclaim our standing in the comity of nations. My Government will work with the legislature to ensure arrears are settled."