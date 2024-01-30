Ghanaians Mobilize in Solidarity With Palestine and to Demand a Ceasefire in Gaza

The protest in Kumasi, along with the demonstrations taking place across Ghana, serves as an important reminder of the urgent need for a ceasefire

On January 13, in a powerful display of solidarity, the Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG) and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) organized a protest in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, specifically in Kumasi, to strengthen calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. Similar protests were held in the country's capital, Accra, and the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale. This demonstration was part of a "Global Day of Action for Palestine" and aimed at bringing attention to the ongoing bloodshed that has claimed the lives of over 25,000 people and left over 62,000 wounded.

The protest in Kumasi drew a diverse crowd, with women, men, and scores of children thronging the streets to voice their displeasure against the injustices and atrocities committed by Israel. Children were seen carrying small dolls, painted white with red marks, symbolizing the tragic loss of innocent lives in the ongoing conflict.

Blaise Tulo, the Convener of the Accra Collective of SMG, addressed the protesters after the solidarity walk, passionately condemning the actions and emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire. He stressed the importance of nationwide and global support in calling for an end to the violence.

"The ongoing bloodshed in Gaza cannot be ignored. It is our responsibility, not just as Ghanaians, but as global citizens, to come together and demand an end to this violence. Only through unity and collective action can we bring about the justice and peace that the Palestinian people deserve."

During the protest, the crowd charged forward with calls for "free Palestine," echoing the sentiments of millions around the world who have been deeply moved by the Israeli war on Palestine. The gravity of the situation has prompted millions of people to attend marches and protests, with many participating for the first time in their lives. Social media platforms in various languages have been inundated with memes and posts highlighting the atrocities committed by Palestine.

"Today, we stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, demanding an end to the atrocities committed by Israel," said one passionate protester. "The loss of innocent lives in Gaza is a tragedy that cannot be ignored. We must raise our voices and take action to bring about a ceasefire and lasting peace."

The convener of the Kumasi Collective of the Socialist Movement of Ghana, Abagsone Rahina Linda, walked along the streets of Kumasi with her child, expressing solidarity with the People of Palestine and demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Conflict Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As a nursing mother, I cannot bear to see the suffering of innocent lives. Our presence here today shows that we are united in our support for the Palestinian cause and our determination to bring about change."

The Israeli armed violence against Gaza has been of a qualitatively different nature than previous attacks. The relentless bombardment of residential areas, with no regard for civilian life, has resulted in an alarming increase in casualties. Israeli ground forces further exacerbated the situation by illegally evicting Palestinian civilians from their homes and pushing them towards the border with Egypt. These actions violated the promises of "safe zones" and led to a significant increase in civilian deaths and displacement.

The scale of violence witnessed in Gaza has prompted the use of the term "genocide" to describe the situation. By early January, more than 1% of the entire Palestinian population in Gaza had been killed, and over 95% had been displaced. The speed and scale of displacement and death in Gaza surpasses that seen in contemporary wars, including Iraq and Ukraine.

The protest in Kumasi, along with the demonstrations taking place across Ghana, serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for a ceasefire and an end to the suffering in Gaza.

The question remains: How long will the international community tolerate the ongoing genocidal attacks on Palestine and the continuous loss of innocent lives? This is thought-provoking and calls for immediate action, urging all oppressed people to unite and work towards a future where peace and justice prevail.