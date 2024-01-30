Nigeria: CBN Injects Additional $500m to Clear Fx Backlog

29 January 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodeji Adegboyega

The CBN's focus is on addressing fundamental issues that have hindered the effective operation of the Nigerian FX markets over the years.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday said it injected an additional $500 million into the foreign exchange market.

This comes barely a week after it announced that it had so far disbursed approximately $2 billion across pivotal sectors like manufacturing, aviation, and petroleum.

A statement signed by the Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department at the CBN, Hakama Ali, said the management of the CBN is committed to settling all legitimate foreign exchange backlogs within a short time frame.

According to her, the CBN had begun implementing a comprehensive strategy to improve liquidity in the Nigerian foreign exchange markets in the short, medium, and long term.

"As the Governor said, the CBN's focus is on addressing fundamental issues that have hindered the effective operation of the Nigerian FX markets over the years," she said.

In addressing the recent forex market reforms, Mrs Ali reiterated the bank's goal of streamlining exchange rates, fostering transparency, and minimizing arbitrage opportunities.

She expressed confidence that a stable exchange rate would instil investor trust and attract foreign investment.

Mrs Ali urged market participants to adhere to regulations, emphasising that transparency in the market would ensure fair exchange rate determination and overall stability for businesses and individuals.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.