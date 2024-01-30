Nigeria: End Fund, IHS Nigeria Partner to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases

END Fund and IHS Nigeria, part of IHS Holdings Limited, have announced a renewed commitment to support the elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

In a statement, the organisations said IHS Nigeria's financial contribution would support the delivery of life-changing treatments to individuals affected by onchocerciasis, lymphatic filariasis, schistosomiasis and soil -transmitted helminthiasis to reduce suffering, disability and poor health, noting that the contribution would help further END Fund's long-term goal of improving the quality of life of over 500,000 Nigerians.

NTDs are a group of debilitating and often overlooked diseases that disproportionately affect vulnerable communities. These diseases can lead to blindness, disfigurement, chronic pain and long-term disability, trapping individuals and communities in a cycle of poverty and suffering.

According to the latest data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 168 million Nigerians need treatment for one or more NTDs.

IHS Nigeria's financial contribution will directly support END Fund's efforts to provide crucial treatments such as medication and preventive measures to those at risk or currently suffering from NTDs. By investing in these treatments, IHS Nigeria is helping to break the cycle of disease and poverty, leading to healthier communities and improved quality of life for affected individuals.

Mohamad Darwish, CEO of IHS Nigeria, said, "IHS Nigeria's financial contribution to END Fund reflects our long-term commitment to improving the well-being of communities across Nigeria. We are proud to continue partnering with END Fund and together we hope to help bring an end to neglected tropical diseases and create brighter futures for those affected."

Oyetola Oduyemi, END Fund's Senior Director, Investor Relations and Sustainability, remarked, "We are incredibly grateful for IHS Nigeria's donation. This support will enable us to reach more communities, provide critical treatments and work towards our goal of ending neglected tropical diseases as a public health challenge. Together, we can transform the lives of those suffering from these debilitating diseases."