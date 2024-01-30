South Africa: ANC NEC Suspends Ex-President Jacob Zuma Over MK Party Support

29 January 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Queenin Masuabi

The ANC has suspended its former leader Jacob Zuma from the party. This comes more than a month after he announced his support for the newly formed uMkhonto Wesizwe party.

Speaking to the media on Monday evening at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said former party leader Jacob Zuma is "actively impugning the integrity of the ANC" by campaigning to dislodge the organisation from power.

Mbalula said the NEC invoked Rule 25.60 of the party's constitution to suspend Zuma. He said the rule did not allow him the opportunity to respond to the decision as it was final.

Mbalula said the decision had been made on Sunday evening and ratified by the NEC on Monday morning.

He said that the decision was unanimous and that it had not been a "contentious issue" as even those once aligned with Zuma agreed that he had crossed the line.

Since December 2023, Zuma has campaigned for the newly formed uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party while claiming he would remain an ANC member.

"The NEC concluded that exceptional circumstances exist to justify and warrant an immediate decision to suspend former ANC President JG Zuma.

"The formation of the MK party is...

