Nigeria: Fish Out Killers of Two Ekiti Monarchs, Oyebanji Orders Security Agencies

...condemns attack

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has ordered security agencies in the state to fish out the killers of the two traditional rulers in the Oke-Ako area, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Oyebanji, who condemned the dastardly act, assured the people of the state that the government would spare nothing to get to the root of the matter.

The two traditional rulers--the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola--were killed in an ambush by armed men while returning from a meeting. The third traditional ruler, the Alara of Ara-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, escaped the attack.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said security agents have been dispatched to the area to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The governor, who had just presided over the state security council meeting in Ado-Ekiti, barely an hour before the incident occurred, said no stone would be left unturned in the bid to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He expressed the condolences of the government and people of Ekiti State to the people of Imojo Ekiti and Esun Ekiti over the sad incident.

The governor also urged the people of the two towns to remain calm and refrain from taking the laws into their own hands. The government, he said, would ensure that justice is served.

Governor Oyebanji charged security agencies in the state to remain vigilant and resolute in their efforts to stamp out crime and criminality in the state.

Restating the commitment of his government to the security of lives and properties o

itizens in the state, the governor said his administration would continue to deploy technology for crime detection and prevention, as well as provide necessary support for security agencies in the state.