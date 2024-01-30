Nigeria: I Condoled With Victims, Others Hours After Blast, Atiku Replies Makinde

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar yesterday faulted claims by Governor Seyi Makinde that he didn't sympathise with people of Oyo State over the explosion that rocked the state.

Atiku said he commiserated with victims, people and government of the state on January 17, which was less than 24 hours after the explosion occurred.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had faulted Atiku for not showing empathy over the recent explosion in Ibadan.

Makinde criticized Atiku while receiving the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

Atiku in his response, said the governor was perhaps too busy to take track of media reports on the incident.

In a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku said, "With due respect to Governor Seyi Makinde, we wish to correct his expression about the response of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar to the recent explosion in the city of Ibadan.

"Atiku Abubakar made a condolence message about the Ibadan explosion, less than 24 hours of its occurrence, where he shared his commiseration and empathy with the good people and government of Oyo State over the incident.

"Perhaps the Governor has been too busy to take track of media reports on the incident. But we wish to put on record that on the 17th of January, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar did make a widely available message on the Ibadan incident, which reads as follows:

"I wish to express my condolences to the good people and government of Oyo State over the explosion that rocked the capital city of Ibadan late yesterday night.

While the government continues to provide humanitarian support to victims of the explosion, I commiserate with the families of those who might have lost their lives and property to the explosion. -AA"