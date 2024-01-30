West Africa: Nigeria Reacts to Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso's 'Exit' From Ecowas

President Bola Tinubu speaking at the Ecowas summit in Abuja on August 10.

"Nigeria stands with ECOWAS to emphasise due process and shared commitment to protect and strengthen the rights and welfare of all citizens of Member States," it said.

The Nigerian government on Monday expressed sadness over an announcement by three ECOWAS member states to withdraw from the bloc.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, Nigeria recalled that ECOWAS has worked to promote peace, prosperity and democracy in the region.

"Nigeria stands with ECOWAS to emphasise due process and shared commitment to protect and strengthen the rights and welfare of all citizens of Member States," it said.

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso on Sunday announced that they were withdrawing from ECOWAS due to what they called illegal and inhumane sanctions imposed on them following the coups in their countries.

They also claimed that the bloc has moved away from its founding principles and no longer protects its members.

The withdrawal announcement did not follow due process as stipulated in the ECOWAS charter.

ECOWAS, currently led by Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, said it had yet to receive any notification of withdrawal from either of the states.

According to the statement from Nigeria's foreign ministry, Nigeria has worked sincerely and in good faith to reach out to all members of the ECOWAS family to resolve the difficulties being faced.

However, "It is now clear that those seeking to quit the Community do not share that same good faith."

Instead, unelected leaders engage in a public posturing to deny their people the sovereign right to make fundamental choices over their freedom of movement, freedom to trade and freedom to choose their own leaders, Nigeria said.

Nigeria said it remains open to engagement with Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger so that all the people of the region can continue to enjoy the economic benefits and democratic values that ECOWAS embraces.

It also appealed for continued support for ECOWAS from the International Community.