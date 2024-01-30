Liberia: IAA Commissions Audit of Messy Inaugural Committee

Monrovia-Jan-29-TNR: As controversies continue over the messy inaugural ceremony of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has announced the commissioning of a Special Audit of the 2024 Inaugural activities managed by the Inaugural Committee set up by the Liberian leader.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee was headed by Madam Miatta Fahnbulleh, a prominent in Liberian who was being entrusted with the inauguration ceremony of the new administration of President Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung.

Recently, the Director General of the IAA, David Kemah, disclosed that the Special Audit of the Inaugural activities is consistent with the mandate of the IAA to conduct special reviews of Government and donor-funded activities.

Mr. Kemah noted that the Special Audit of the inauguration activities will clearly demonstrate the new government's commitment to accountability in public governance. He disclosed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already been written to make available relevant source documents to enable the review of the financial and operational activities of the transition budget.

The head of the sub-committee on the recent joint presidential transition team, Madam Miatta Fahnbulleh seems to be struggling to pull-out from the massive corruption allegation against her in the US$650, 000 received to manage Boakai-Koung inauguration.

Several accounts have revealed that due to her poor and mismanagement of the resources given to her, the inaugural activities led to the heat exhaustion of President Joseph NyumaBoakai and other guests during the inaugural ceremony.

The situation happened after President Boakai was administered the Oath of Office but the Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia. the situation according to report, resulted to some casualties at the ceremony.

One of the accounts, Chris Wolo publicly rebuked Madam Fahnbulleh's claim against him of receiving US$60,000 for entertainment. According to Wolo, Madam Fahnbulleh only provided US$10,000 instead of the US$60,000 she claimed tohave provided for entertainment purposes.

The 2024 inauguration which appears to be the worst ever inauguration in Liberian history, didn't just bring shame to the country but embarrassed the President to the extent that he nearly collapse from heat exhaustion due to lack of drinking water on the podium, lack of ventilator and what seems to be a disorganized protocol.