Liberia: Sea Erosion Threatens Buchanan

Monrovia — As the battle against sea erosion rages, the coastal communities of Small Fanti and Bardawleh Town in Buchanan have been grappling with the devastating effects of sea erosion over the years.

Residents said the relentless force of the sea has been steadily encroaching upon the shores, causing widespread destruction and posing a significant threat to the livelihoods of their survivability.

Accordingly, the picturesque coastline has now become a battleground, as the powerful waves relentlessly erode the land, swallowing homes, and infrastructure in its path as residents many of whom rely on fishing for their sustenance, are facing an uncertain future as their means of livelihood are being washed away.

Meanwhile, local authorities and community leaders have sounded the alarm, calling for urgent intervention to address the escalating crisis but efforts to mitigate the impact of sea erosion, as well as the construction of sea defense barriers and shoreline stabilization measures are being explored as potential solutions to protect the vulnerable communities are yet to materialized.

The plight of Small Fanti and Bardawleh Town serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for comprehensive coastal management strategies and sustainable development initiatives to safeguard the lives and properties of those living in the coastal areas.

At the same time, the inhabitants have called on President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and the Rescue Team to see their area as one of the major areas to be rescued.

Residents are optimistic and remain resilient, hoping for swift action to preserve their homes and way of life as the new government has effectively begun its operations.