Liberians Are Demanding Drastic Change

To execute the ARREST Agenda of the Unity Party, Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung has assured Liberians of the crafting and execution of meaningful laws and policies which have positive transformative effect on the lives of Liberians.

Veep Koung said the nation has once again ushered in its second successive post-war democratic transition, the Rescue Mission which is committed to deliberations, as well as collective responsibilities with a deep sense of patriotism, thus the welfare of the Liberian people should constitute the overarching focus of developmental agendas and attending debates.

Speaking during his first presentation to the Liberian Senate, Vice President Kpan Koung stressed that the true protectors of political power are the people who elected them and as such, he is committed to peace and the credibility of democratic aspirations and institutions of lifting the flag higher high in seeing the betterment of all.

He maintained that people are demanding a drastic change in leadership paradigm; yearning for accountability and respect for the rule of law, seeking opportunities for employment and investments, demanding the rebirth of the merit-based system, as well as enacting laws and implementing policies that will address their socio-economic needs; the Vice President vowed to strengthen the country's relationship with international partners thus embracing it without any degree of doubts.

Addressing members of the 55th Legislature of the Liberian Senate, VP Jeremiah Kpan Koung reminded members of that august body that the most important ingredient for nation-building is peace saying he is optimistic that Liberia will continue to pursue the path of true reconciliation and national unity.

At the same time, the Vice President and President of the Liberian Senate has lauded Liberians for exhibiting a character of resilience in testament to their belief in the ideals of democracy, peace and national development through competitive Presidential and Legislative elections of last year.

He further stressed that the legacy of service to the Liberian people will continue and cannot be overly emphasized.

The Unity Party Vice President noted that the ultimate goal of service is not only in the victory which comes during elections but also pledge to set the platform for the emergence of a new era of a smooth political transition which has enhanced the country's democratic credentials.

Meanwhile, VP Koung has called on all Liberians to unite under one umbrella of peace and national development and embrace a new mindset of patriotism which will allow everyone to contribute to his or her quota to nation-building.