Nigeria: Govt Orders Probe of Contamination, Death of Aquatic Lives in Abia Community's Stream

Umuahia — The Abia State government has ordered a probe of the contamination and death of aquatic life in Aro Ajatakiri, Ajata-na-Igu Autonomous Community stream in Ikwuano Local Government Area.

The probe was a sequel to the sudden colouration of the stream leading to the death of fish, crabs and other aquatic life.

This is because the state government has advised members of the community to stop using the water for any purpose pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

Commissioner for Environment, Mr Philemon Ogbonna, in a statement, said the stream had been contaminated but that the government was making efforts to first, establish the source of the contamination for necessary actions.

The statement made available to Vanguard read: "It has come to the notice of the Abia State Government through the Ministry of Environment, that the Aro Ajatakiri Community stream situated and lying at Aro Ajatakirt, in Ajate-na-Igu Autonomous Community in Ikwuano LGA of Abia State has been contaminated and unfit for human consumption and use.

"In furtherance of this report of the above-stated health hazard, the Ministry of Environment, Abia State wishes to inform the members of the said community and the general public to desist henceforth from making further use of the community stream, pending the investigation and feasibility study of the stream and its area which is currently being carried out by the state Ministry of Environment.

"Please be guided accordingly and ensure total compliance. The investigation is still on. We want to establish it. We don't want to base it on suspicion. The team investigating it is already doing that."

Meanwhile, community sources, said the contamination might not be unconnected with the criminal activities of local fishermen who still use Gamalin 20 to fish despite the health implications.

The traditional ruler of the community, King Larry Agwu, who also confirmed the contamination, said the community could not establish the real cause of the contamination.