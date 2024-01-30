Ghana: Estate Developer Granted Gh¢830,000 Bail Over Alleged Land Fraud

Blessing Dosoo, an estate developer, who allegedly took GH¢830,000 and a vehicle from a software engineer, in exchange for 24 plots of land, but failed, has been granted GH¢500,000 bail, by the Accra Circuit Court.

Dosoo, who has been charged with three counts of fraudulent transaction of land, pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Mr Oheneba Kuffuor, granted GH¢500,000 bail with five sureties, two to be justified with immovable property, to Dosoo.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Benson Benneh said the complainant is Amponsah Freduah, a software developer, and resident of Ngleshie Amanfrom, in Accra.

The prosecution said Dosoo was a resident of Obeyeyie, near Amasaman, Accra.

Chief Insp Benneh said in 2019, Dosoo sold four plots of land situated at Amasaman for GH¢260,000 to the complainant.

The prosecution said Dosoo handed over a site plan to the complainant and when a search was conducted at the Lands Commission, it was discovered that the land belonged to Nii Djan Family of Afiaman.

Chief InspBennehsaid that the complainant realised that the land had been resold and registered with the Lands Commission.

The prosecution said when the complainant confronted Dosoo, he agreed to replace the four plots, but failed.

Chief Insp Benneh said in 2021, Dosoo told the complainant that he owned 10 plots of land in Akotoshie, near Amasaman.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the prosecution, the complainant gave his Ford pick-up truck worth GH¢80,000 and GH¢170,000 cash for the 10 plots after inspecting the land.

Chief Insp Benneh said the complainant registered 10 plots in his (complainant) name, but when the complainant wanted to commence building on the land, Betepe Selorm claimed ownership of four of the 10 plots.

The court said Selorm told the complainant that Dosoo sold four out of the 10 plots to him.

Chief Insp Benneh said Dosso sold another 12 plots at Ayikai Doblo for GH¢40,000 per plot, totalling GH¢490,000.

The prosecution said the complainant issued an indenture purported to besigned by the head of the elders and family of Adama Pataku, of Ababnam.

Chief Insp Benneh said when the complainant met the Adama Pataku family, he realised that the family did not release any land to Dosoo and Nii Amoo Duodu aka Azonta.

The prosecution claimed that the alleged signatures on the indenture produced by the defendants were taken from another document and linked to fraudulent documents given to the complainants.

Chief Insp Benneh said complainant regularised the transaction with the rightful owners of the land and made payments.

The court heard that the complainant, after demand for the refund of his money or replacement of the land failed, he reported the case to the police.

Chief Insp Benneh saidwhen Dosoo was arrested by the police, he (Dosoo) admitted that he sold plots of land to the complainant, but said the land at Abanman was 14 plots and not 12 as stated by the complainant.

The case has been adjourned to February 26, 2024.