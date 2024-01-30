Ghana: Search for Black Stars Head Coach... Committee Set Feb 2 Deadline for Submission of Applications

30 January 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Committee tasked to search for a new Black Stars Head Coach has set February 2 as the final deadline for the submission of applications for the job.

The GFA Executive Committee tasked a five-member Committee headed by GFA Vice President, Mark Addo, to look for a new national team Coach for the Black Stars.

The Committee was also mandated to target suitable and competent coaches for consideration even if they do not apply for the post.

The Search Committee has, therefore, by a statement issued by the FA, reminded coaches who are interested in coaching the Black Stars to send their applications including the curriculum vitae or resume, mission statement to the Search Committee to the email address: recruitment@ghanafa.org before the deadline above.

According to the statement, the Head Coach shall oversee the overall management of the Black Stars including the selection of players, tactical planning of training and games, and the performance of the team.

It said he shall be responsible for the general technical direction and supervision of the Black Stars, be required to build the capacity of the technical team and must be knowledgeable about latest trends and innovations in football tactics and development.

It said the Head Coach must have a football philosophy that aligns with or compliments the GFA's DNA, collaborate with the Technical Directorate to identify and develop young talents for the national teams and must have the ability to scout new talent for the national team.

The Head Coach would also be required to undertake media engagements including but not limited to calling of squads, pre-match and post-match interviews.

